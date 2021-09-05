Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.94

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 189582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $486.86 million and a PE ratio of -20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

