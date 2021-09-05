Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Sells 407,909 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get E2open Parent alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $3,649,166.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Elliott Investment Management sold 153,615 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,843,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $2,057,517.08.

On Monday, August 23rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $3,309,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77.

ETWO stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,444 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $111,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $82,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.