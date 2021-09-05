Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells $368,214.56 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,724 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $448,088.60.

On Friday, August 27th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $558,472.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $348,529.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $416,666.60.

FDP stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

