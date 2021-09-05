Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Sells $59,048.61 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $59,048.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $474,014.40.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $405,788.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

