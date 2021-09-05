Insider Selling: NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Sells $33,258.42 in Stock

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVEC opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.58. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $81.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at $4,304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of NVE by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NVE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

