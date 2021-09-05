Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,788 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $109.83 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on POWI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
