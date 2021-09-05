Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,788 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $109.83 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on POWI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

