Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells 7,260 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.74 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

