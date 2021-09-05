Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UTHR stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

