Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
UTHR stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
