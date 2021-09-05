IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $600.00

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 594.50 ($7.77), with a volume of 106036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.71).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 547.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 532.06.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

