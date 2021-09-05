Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,219 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBL opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

