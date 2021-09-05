Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,050 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,217,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 213.9% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 96,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 200,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 92,605 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth $1,055,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

