Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 6,272 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 26.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

