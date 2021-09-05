Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

