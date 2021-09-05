Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 11.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.