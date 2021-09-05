Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report $8.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.22 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $22.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 million to $49.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after buying an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after buying an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

