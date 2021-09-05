inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTT. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of inTEST at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

