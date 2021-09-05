Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Position Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

PJP opened at $82.39 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

