Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

IPSEY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. 632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056. Ipsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

