Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

