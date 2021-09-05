Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

