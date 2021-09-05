iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 2.18% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $150.54. The company had a trading volume of 297,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,444. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.