iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

IEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.81. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

