iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Hudock Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after buying an additional 1,071,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after buying an additional 567,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 539,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 39,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $134.99. 7,681,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,472,531. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average is $132.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

