iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.07. 16,304,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,943,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

