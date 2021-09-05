iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 384,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,028,821 shares.The stock last traded at $71.37 and had previously closed at $69.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

