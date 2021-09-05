iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.96. 18,252,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,983,398. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

