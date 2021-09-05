iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $227.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,252,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,983,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.