iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $8,581,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 28,100,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,508,609. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

