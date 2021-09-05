iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

