iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $245,757.20 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,684 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $245,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22.

On Friday, August 27th, Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $24,108.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $28.81 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.05.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

