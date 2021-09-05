Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITRM. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.91.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

