Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

ITRI stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.39, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.11.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $301,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

