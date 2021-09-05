J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,200 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $90.93 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in UMB Financial by 97.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.