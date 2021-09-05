J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,244 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

