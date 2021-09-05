J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 21,575 Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 156.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRNY opened at $12.74 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.