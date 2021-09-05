J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $325,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of VOOV opened at $146.35 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $147.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27.

