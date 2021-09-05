J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,008 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 190,381 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,896 shares of company stock worth $414,605 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.55 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

