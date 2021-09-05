J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $309,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $195.97 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.27.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

