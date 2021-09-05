J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $878.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

