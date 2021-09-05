J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $305.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $306.69.

