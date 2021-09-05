Jack R. Lazar Sells 1,353 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.71. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

