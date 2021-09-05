Jake Singleton Sells 2,614 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jake Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.25. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $108.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

