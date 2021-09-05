Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $32.01

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.01, but opened at $31.25. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1,530 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.37.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

