Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 6,500” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,107.69 ($79.80).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,408 ($70.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,822.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,928.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

