Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Product Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CPLP stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.