Jefferies Financial Group Trims HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Target Price to C$2.54

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$5.97 to C$2.54 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$3.00 on Friday. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$2.94 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$813.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

