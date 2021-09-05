JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $15,210.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $15,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,686 shares in the company, valued at $8,528,034.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $15,530.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $19,100.00.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 169,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

