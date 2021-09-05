JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,823 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the average volume of 649 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

