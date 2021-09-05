John Hamer Sells 162,649 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% during the first quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $903,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

