Jonestrading Reiterates Buy Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 328.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

SAVA stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 1.05. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

